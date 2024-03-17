Tonight AEW took place from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. These are the big news items coming out of the show.

-Bryan Danielson defeated Katsuyori Shibata in the opener. Both men received a standing ovation after.

-Mercedes Moné will be speaking on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

-Julia Hart retains the TBS Championship over Trish Adora. Commentary reveals that Hart will team with Sky Blue to battle Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander on this Wednesday’s live taping of Rampage.

-Kyle O’Reilly defeated Bryan Keith by submission. This was O’Reilly’s first match since 2022.

-The Zak Knight and Cool Hand Ang match was canceled for some reason. Knight and Cool Hand cut promos indicating that it would take place at a later time.

-The Infantry shockingly defeated the House of Black thanks to Mark Briscoe. HoB dominated the entire matchup, but the Infantry stole the win at the end. With the win The Infantry earned the Wild Card spot and will be moving on to face FTR in the tag team title tournament.