The AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament kicks off, we’ve got a TBS Championship match, and more on tap tonight:

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

Pac vs. Aaron Solow

Lance Archer vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Trish Adora

AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Wild Card: The Infantry vs. House of Black

Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Collision 3/16/24 Live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are steering the ship and wow, we are starting with a DREAM match tonight! Match #1. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Danielson “Holy S” chants from the crowd to start. Knuckle lock here as both men fight for position. Kip up by Shibata and a wrist toss. Both men trade low kicks and Danielson picks the ankle. Surfboard position by Danielson and a double stomp to the back of the knees by Danielson. Arm ringers by Danielson and a few shoulder breakers, as the focus is shifting to the arm of Shibata. Shibata fights out with some strong elbows and boots to the face. Butterfly suplex by Danielson into a straight armbar but Shibata counters into a Bow and Arrow submission. Danielson floats over into an ankle lock and a Bow and Arrow of his own. Shibata shifts his weight and gets a two count, holding on to a kimura, as Danielson forces him to the ropes. Danielson goes face to face with Shibata in the corner and we have a shoving match. CHOP FIGHT. Shibata was getting the better of the exchange as Danielson picks the ankle and stomps on the elbow. Shibata gets to the apron and suplexes Danielson to the floor. Running PK from Shibata on the apron. Back in the ring and Shibata holds the hand and delivers some kicks to the inside of the bicep and the chest. Danielson rolls to the outside and Shibata follows, allowing Danielson to deliver some low kicks before setting Shibata up on a chair in the corner and delivering a running dropkick! Shotgun dropkick off the top by Danielson back in the ring. Running dropkick by Danielson in the corner. Running big boot by Shibata! Running dropkick by Danielson and now a roundhouse kick and chop combo by Danielson. Shibata reverses and elbows Danielson to the ground. Stalling dropkick in the corner by Shibata! Front half-and-half suplex by Shibata with a float over and a two count. Rolling ankle lock by Shibata but Danielson rolls through with one of his own! Shibata now with the reversal. Danielson with a reversal! Leg trap German suplex by Danielson but Shibata is up and ducks a rolling elbow. STO by Shibata! Thai clinch and knees by Danielson, but Shibata responds with some knees of his own and a Death Valley Driver! Two count. 12-6 elbows by Shibata. Shibata looks for the Rainmaker but Danielson ducks, hits the ropes, and comes back with the Busaiku Knee! One, two, no! Lebell Lock by Danielson in the center of the ring! Danielson reaches across for the far arm but Shibata manages to get to the ropes with his foot… barely! YES kick by Danielson but Shibata waves him on! Shibata sits criss-cross and EATS THE YES KICKS. Shibata is up! Pump kick! Big boot by Danielson! By Shibata! By Danielson! By Shibata! By Danielson! Shibata! Kawada kicks by Shibata! SHIBATA FEELS IT. YES kick by Shibata. Two. Three. Danielson sits criss-cross and waves on Shibata! Shibata obliges him and both guys trade vicious palm strikes to the face and chest! Danielson kicks Shibata in the arm and then another high kick. Danielson works the YES chant but it’s a ripcord palm strike by Shibata! Iron Octopus in the center of the ring! Both men fall into the ropes and Danielson ducks a PK and gets a roll up for for two. Both guys trade about six pinning combinations but Danielson transitions through to the Lebell Lock! Shibata sits out for a cradle but Danielson shifts his weight and gets the three count! Winner: Bryan Danielson Rating: ****3/4. Two of my favorite professional wrestlers of all time and I loved every single second of this. Both guys were told they would never wrestle again and have come back and DELIVERED in every way possible. This was a fight, this was a struggle, and it was everything that Strong Style should be. Danielson extends the hand to Shibata afterwards, and Shibata accepts. Both men raise their hands as Danielson celebrates. Match #2. House Rules for the AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Trish Adora The loser of this match is banned from ringside later on tonight in The Infantry vs. House of Black match. Double armbar split twerk kind of submission by Adora. Match spills to the outside now as Hart sends Adora face-first into the steel steps. Twice. Adora is in control as we go to commercial break. Back from break and Adora elbows her way out of a headlock and connects with a few clotheslines and a pump kick. The crowd is unfortunately asleep for this match, and you’d have to attribute that to the comedown from the opener. Shoulder breaker by Adora for two. Adora misses a pump kick and a charge in the corner, allowing Hart to connect with multiple running elbows in the corner. German suplex from the knees by Adora gets two. Adora misses a running senton and eats a pair of boots in the corner. Thrust kick by Hart before she heads up top and connects with a big moonsault for the win. Winner and STLL AEW TBS Champion: Julia Hart Rating: **. This was fun but these women were put in a pretty tough position. Hart gets the win with a really nice moonsault but Adora had a good showing. Lexi Nair is in the back with Zak Knight and Harley Cameron. Knight says he’ll fight Parker but he’s not doing it in Canada. So that match is now NOT happening. Cameron wonders if Canada has anything to offer other than poutine, ice, and maple syrup. It’s a fair inquiry, imo. Match #3. Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty w/ Shane Taylor Matt Menard joins the commentary table. Head scissors by Moriarty but Garcia dances out. Hard chops by Moriarty but a kick to the knee by Garcia and a shotgun dropkick. Garcia rolls outside and talks with Shane Taylor, allowing Moriarty to drill him with a suicide dive. Snap mare and a dropkick to the back by Moriarty. Moriarty mocks Garcia with a dance of his own. Arm trap belly-to-belly by Moriarty and a wrist lock. Kimura by Moriarty but Garcia fights his way out with some body shots, backing him up to the corner. Chop block by Garcia and a knee ringer. Two. Pair of hard palm strikes by Garcia and a back suplex for two. Garcia looks for a Boston Crab but Moriarty rolls him up for two. Moriarty tries to charge but the knee buckles. Garcia wants a low dropkick but Moriarty times a double stomp perfectly. Moriarty wants The Fang but Garcia cradles him and transitions into a straight ankle lock for the win. Winner: Daniel Garcia Rating: **1/4. Surprisingly quick match here but a good win for Garcia. After the match, Matt Menard hits the ring to celebrate. Match #4. Pac vs. Aaron Solow

Solow with a high kick early that sends Pac to the outside and he follows up with a huge plancha. Early one count, but Pac regains control and puts the boots to Solow. Spinning back kick, up kick, spinning back kick, and running single leg drop kick combo by Pac. Pac heads up top and drills Solow with a shotgun dropkick and a kip up. Running back elbow in the corner and the Black Arrow lands! Brutalizer finishes this one.

Winner: Pac

Rating: NR. However, awesome.

Pac takes a mic and tells Tony that The Bastard is back… and he’s looking for trouble. Solow wasn’t exactly what he had in mind, so find some trouble for Pac… or he’ll find it himself.

Danielson is in the back doing yoga. Gratitude is the word. Danielson was thankful he was able to wrestle Shibata tonight, after what both men have been through. Danielson is also grateful he’s got a match with Ospreay, who’s looked up to him his career. Danielson echoes Ospreay’s sentiments that it’s live or die when they get in the ring, but Ospreay can’t walk in Danielson’s shoes, or Shibata’s shoes. Both men have been on death’s door, and Ospreay can’t say the same.

Match #5. Lance Archer vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Shoulder blocks by both men and nobody moves. “MEAT” chants. Body slam by Archer. Body slam by Claudio. Clotheslines by both men. Big boots. Nobody is budging. European uppercuts by Claudio and he clotheslines Archer over the top. Running cannonball off the apron by Archer! Crossfaces by Archer and a chin lock as we go to PIP. Spinning uranage by Archer gets two. Archer looks for the DDT but Claudio deadlifts him into a big vertical suplex. Running uppercut by Claudio but he runs into a huge clothesline from Archer. Archer looks to go old school with his moonsault but Claudio pulls him down into a European uppercut! Two count. Claudio wants the Big Swing but settles for a double stomp. Archer rolls outside but Claudio follows with a huge charging European uppercut. Claudio heads up top but Archer meets him with a charging knee strike. Archer wants a chokeslam and plants him1 Two count. Archer looks for the Blackout but Claudio escapes. Spiccoli Driver by Claudio! Running European uppercut by Claudio in the corner before setting Archer up on the top rope. Running Cutter off the top by Claudio! Two count. Springboard spinning European by Claudio. Big Swing by Claudio! The Righteous attack mid-swing!

Winner by DQ: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***1/4. Yep, this was the MEAT MASSACRE that everyone expected. Nice to see Archer and I know he recently tweeted about wanting more wrestling time, but the roster is just so deep at this point. That said, this was a fun battle and Claudio is still Claudio.

The Righteous are on Claudio but Danielson is here to make the save! Archer is up now and helping The Righteous but here’s Shibata with a chair! The Righteous and Archer bail.

Angelo Parker is here with his gal pal Ruby Soho and Lexi Nair. Parker is furious that Knight doesn’t want to wrestle tonight since it’s Parker’s hometown and his family is there, so he wants to find him for a fight. Ruby says he’ll have to do it himself, since that’s exactly what they want. Parker thinks better of it.

Match #6. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

Make no bones about it, Kyle O’Reilly is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time so this is a special moment. Kyle looks to be in great shape, as well. Hard collar and elbow to start as Keith grabs a headlock as Kyle lightly favors the neck. Arm ringer by Kyle but Keith counters with a hammerlock. Back body drop by Kyle and a straight armbar but Keith fights out. Shoulder block by Keith and Kyle rolls to the outside, again favoring his neck. Greco-Roman knuckle lock as both men trade elbows and hard chops now. Spinning back kick by Keith but Kyle responds with a rising knee, fakes a PK, and delivers a slap to the face. Muay Thai strikes by Kyle but Keith grabs an abdominal stretch and follows up with a back hook kick. Kyle counters a waist lock with a kimura trap but Keith spikes him with a DDT. Roundhouse kick by Keith and a knee drop to the face. Both men fight to the outside now as Keith delivers some hard chops but Kyle fights back with a pump kick to the face and a roundhouse to the chest. Back in the ring, Keith sends Kyle hard into the corner with a big hammer throw as we go to commercial. Keith with a kravat as we come back from break but Kyle counters with a Kitchen Sink. Thai clinch by Kyle and some knees to the body, a leg kick, and a spinning leg sweep. VINTAGE KYLE O’REILLY, BABY. High angle back suplex by Kyle right into a straight ankle lock, but Keith gets to the ropes. Leg kicks by Kyle now but Keith escapes one and hits a big elbow. Kyle jumps guard with a guillotine choke before transitioning into a triangle choke. Keith goes down and Kyle follows up with a PK. Kyle heads up top but Keith meets him with a big Honma-esque jumping headbutt. Kyle hits the mat and Keith wants the Tiger Driver but settles for a big knee to the face that flattens Kyle. Tiger Driver! One, two, no! Keith looks for Diamond Dust but Kyle arm drags him off the top. Axe and Smash by Kyle! Enziguiri by Keith! Both guys check kicks but Kyle rebounds off the ropes and hits a huge lariat! Brainbuster! Two count but Kyle transitions to an armbar and Keith taps immediately!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Rating: ***1/2. It’s so good to see Kyle O’Reilly back in a wrestling ring, and Keith is such a star in the making. KOR looked great here, too.

The Undisputed Kingdom hit the ring and celebrate with Kyle.

Lexi Nair is with Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa. Deonna says they may have never teamed before, but they’ve fought before, and Deonna trusts her. Deonna says Storm tapped out and she should be the champion. Thunder reminds us she never lost the belt, too.

Match #7. AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Wild Card: House of Black vs. The Infantry

House of Black attack early and decimate The Infantry on the floor. Bravo barely makes it to the ring and signals he’s okay to continue but eats an avalanche in the corner and a big cannonball by Brody. Running PK off the apron to Dean as the House of Black control throughout the commercial. Dean floats over Matthews but Matthews respond with a back elbow but misses a charge in the corner and Dean rolls him up for two. Back suplex by Dean and an enziguiri to Matthews. Brody gets the blind tag but runs into a pair of boots by Dean. Dean with a few splashes in the corner but he runs into a huge lariat from Brody. Bravo tries to save his partner but eats a pop-up knee. Dante’s Inferno to Dean but Bravo makes the save before the three count. Brody laughs it off. Right hand by Bravo to Matthews and he low bridges Brody. Pump kick to Bravo on the apron, and he falls into the hands of Brody, who throws him on the announcer’s table. Matthews sets up Bravo and Brody piledrivers him ON THE TABLE and the table doesn’t break. Curb stomp to Dean but Matthews pulls him up before the three. Julia Hart is on the apron and Mark Briscoe is here and cracks Matthews in the head with a chair. Brody chases Mark Briscoe through the crowd as Dean makes the cover on an unconscious Matthews for the win!

Winners: The Infantry

Rating: *1/2. I uh, I don’t personally agree with this. That said, it was a bloodbath until the end and… eh, I dunno.

Malakai Black storms down to the ring after the match.

Adam Copeland is here and says all of the memories of this town came flooding back. Copeland says he didn’t know if he’d ever compete in Toronto again, and Ottawa boos. Copeland takes a seat in the middle of the ring and says Christian Cage, not Jay, because Jay is dead. Jay has become Christian Cage and the ego is out of control. It was this business and this sport that cemented their friendship and Cage was on board with Copeland coming to AEW. Copeland says he failed at World’s End, but he’s not used to repeat failures. Copeland earned his title shot but The Patriarchy took him out with a ConChairTo. Copeland got a call when he was out, another psychopath, someone that created Barbie and Janice… and they created Spike. That phone call was from Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy, and Spike is a 2×4 covered in nails. Spike and Copeland are going to change Cage forever, and make him say two words that will make him never be able to look his daughters in the eye again… I QUIT. 40 years after where it all started…. it ends this Wednesday.

Final Thoughts: Well, the crowd hasn’t been as vocal as we’ve been accustomed to the last few weeks, but they got some damn good wrestling tonight. Shibata and Danielson was everything that I wanted and more. Kyle O’Reilly’s return was a lot of fun, I’m excited to see where Pac goes next, and the tag team tournament is set up nicely. 8.25/10.