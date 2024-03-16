A new match has been added to tonight’s AEW Collision.
AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that Claudio Castagnoli will go one-on-one with Lance Archer.
TONIGHT, Sat 3/16
Ottawa, ON
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@ClaudioCSRO vs @LanceHoyt
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting!
2 of AEW's hardest hitters collide TONIGHT!
Claudio Castagnoli 1-on-1 for the first time EVER vs Lance Archer
NEXT on @TNTdrama TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/gcAxR8rQae
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 16, 2024
Tony Khan also revealed in a separate post that Komander is not cleared for his showdown against PAC. It was not clarified if the Claudio/Archer match was replacing the PAC/Komander match, or if PAC will be facing someone else.
Due to an injury at the hands of @Takesoup last night on #AEWRampage, AEW medical won't clear @KomandercrMX to wrestle tonight. Based on this, we've been working on card changes to tonight's show to make sure that we have a night packed with great action on #AEWCollision TONIGHT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 16, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora for the AEW TBS Championship
-Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lance Archer
-Zak Knight vs. Cool Hand Ang
-PAC vs. TBD
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith
-The AEW Tag Team title tournament begins