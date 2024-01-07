Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rhea Ripley shared a cool moment backstage at the WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW earlier this week at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The WWE legend took to social media this weekend and shared photos of himself and the WWE Women’s Champion backstage at the show with Cathy Kelley in the interview zone.

“She wears black,” he wrote. “I love black. She’s a bad ass. And I got famous for wearing a fanny pack. We had fun f*cking around backstage.”

He continued, “Love, appreciate and respect you champ Rhea Ripley – thanks for trusting me with your title, keep kickin’ ass and raising the bar. Big shout to Cathy kelley for being a total pro and having fun.”

Check out the post below.