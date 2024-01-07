During an interview on Going Ringside with News4Jax, Tony Khan was about having Ric Flair in AEW.

Flair, who was revealed to Sting as a special surprise during the October 25, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, has now become a part of Sting’s farewell journey before his retirement match at AEW Revolution.

“It’s great to have Ric Flair in AEW and have Ric Flair be part of his final matches for Sting. Also, it’s been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW. Ric Flair is a mogul and somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur. Ric Flair’s Woooo Energy is a great sponsor and Ric Flair is a great legend in pro wrestling and having him appear and with Sting for these final matches is really something special,” he said.

