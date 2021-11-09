Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says there is no truth to the rumors on WWE planning a match between The Great One and his cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Rock spoke with Andrew Freund of Dish Nation this week to promote “Red Notice” on Netflix, and was asked about the reports of a possible Rock vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas next year, or at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood in 2023. Rock addressed the WrestleMania 38 rumors.

“Andrew, you’ve known me for a very long time, I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see,” Johnson said. “We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members.

“So those guys will continue to do what they’re doing, and we’ll see down the road.”

