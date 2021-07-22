Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream was announced for his first appearance on the indies this week, but the appearance was quickly nixed.

Dream was announced for the SWF promotion in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, to appear on their September 11 Home Sweet Home event. However, within two hours, SWF owner/founder Rob Fury announced that the appearance had been pulled.

“Tonight we announced Velveteen Dream would be appearing at our Home Sweet Home event. I believe any man can be slandered and have been through other situations in my life unrelated but untrue. After careful consideration, Dream has been removed,” Fury announced in the tweet seen below.

The nixed SWF appearance was to be Dream’s first match since December 2020, and his first appearance since WWE released him in May.

Stay tuned for more.

“Tonight we announced Velveteen Dream would be appearing at our Home Sweet Home event. I believe any man can be slandered and have been through other situations in my life unrelated but untrue. After careful consideration, Dream has been removed.” – SWF Owner/Founder Rob Fury — SWF Live LLC (@SWFLive) July 22, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.