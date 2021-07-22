WWE is set to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament this year.

Current plans call for the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament to be a main roster event, according to WrestlingInc. The show will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

There’s no word yet on when the tournament will air, or who the participants will be, but we will keep you updated.

The last all-women’s event to be held by WWE was the first-ever Evolution pay-per-view in October 2018.

There had been rumors of a King of the Ring tournament being held this year, but there’s no word on if that will still take place.

Stay tuned for updates.

