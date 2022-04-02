Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured the Young Bucks defeating Top Flight in the opening contest, with the Bucks cutting a promo backstage afterwards addressing the challenge issued by FTR on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Matt and Nick began by listing off all of their tag team accolades before officially accepting FTR’s challenge. The match has been set for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts.

.@youngbucks reminding #AEW why they are the Best Tag Team in the World & accepting #FTR’s bout challenge – #YoungBucks v @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR part II this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE in Boston! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ZWqECoj7JH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022

Both teams have only wrestled one time prior to this, which was at Full Gear 2020, when the Bucks defeated FTR to capture the AEW tag team titles.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY’S DYNAMITE:

-FTR vs. The Young Bucks

-Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys in a tables match

-More women’s qualifiers for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

-Men’s qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament