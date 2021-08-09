WWE is reportedly planning to completely overhaul NXT with a focus on finding “younger and bigger” talent to develop into future WrestleMania main eventers and main characters for the roster.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s plans for the changes to NXT involves bigger and younger wrestlers.

The Young Bucks updated their official Twitter bio poking fun at the reported planned NXT changes.

Their bio now reads, “Very tall. Not in our 30’s.” As of late, The Bucks change their Twitter bio with wrestling insider jokes.