Theory and John Cena have been teasing wrestling each other after Theory threw out the idea of wrestling Cena at this year’s Summerslam.

With Cena returning on the June 27th edition of Raw, it’s possible they have a confrontation.

Theory was asked about Cena’s return to WWE by Ryan Satin on Out of Character. He believes everything he has gone through has led to a bigger moment.

“Each week just seems like it flies by. I feel like I just was doing NXT and The Way, then I was doing Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble, then I was with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania, getting a Stunner by Stone Cold, main eventing MSG with Brock Lesnar, it’s been wild and happening fast. I don’t even think it’s been a year. I think we all have a feeling that this interaction is going to happen very soon. Could it be when John Cena returns? I don’t see why not.”

Quotes via Fightful