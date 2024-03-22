The two participants vying to become the first-ever ROH Women’s Television Championship have been decided.

On this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub on Thursday night, Billie Starkz defeated Mercedes Martinez and Queen Aminata beat Red Velvet in the two semifinal bouts of the ongoing ROH Women’s Television Championship Tournament.

With their respective victories, Starkz and Aminata advance to face each other in the tourney finals, which will take place at the upcoming ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 pay-per-view event.

Also scheduled for ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 is Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship, as well as Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s World Championship.

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 takes place on Friday, April 5 from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.