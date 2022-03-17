Thunder Rosa is your new AEW women’s champion.

Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a steel cage matchup on this evening’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam television special, making her the fifth champion since the company was incepted back in 2019. The DMD held the gold for 291 days after winning it at Double or Nothing 2021.

The San Antonio crowd went crazy for the finish as the city is Rosa’s hometown. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

