Thunder Rosa is your new AEW women’s champion.
Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a steel cage matchup on this evening’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam television special, making her the fifth champion since the company was incepted back in 2019. The DMD held the gold for 291 days after winning it at Double or Nothing 2021.
The San Antonio crowd went crazy for the finish as the city is Rosa’s hometown. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
.@Thunderrosa22 not holding back on the champ! It's the #AEW Women’s World Championship on #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/oypVEcRqaS
D🩸M🩸D! Dr. @realbrittbaker with absolutely no mercy on @thunderrosa22! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/zYTcmOVyAL
.@Thunderrosa22 capitalizes with the chairs that Dr. @realbrittbaker brought in! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/GseOpPMaty
A miscalculation and @RefTurnerAEW gets knocked out by @realbrittbaker! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/nSyUvwiApn
That's gotta be it! @realbrittbaker sends @thunderrosa22 into the chairs! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/sS3Kj3ofKV
The spine of Dr. @realbrittbaker on those unforgiving chairs! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/YPjVVYJN2J
.@Thunderrosa22 counters the lockjaw!!! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/yWzqBtTNp0
#AndNew!!!!!!!!@ThunderRosa22 is your #AEW Women's World Champion after an absolute war against Dr. @realbrittbaker! What an amazing night here at #AEWDynamite #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/u85zfRh51D
Full results to tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam can be found here.