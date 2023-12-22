Big E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last year. Big E took a belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland, landing on the top of his head. He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken neck.

On this week’s NXT, WWE did an angle where Holland battled NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, and the top NXT star had to be stretchered out of the ring.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa shared her take on the angle.

“When you have to run angles when it’s very close to reality … his opponent, of course, was the one who was in the ring when Big E got hurt, and he got hurt fairly badly to the point where it’s an ending career injury. It got intense [on Twitter] because people were calling him [Holland] all kinds of stuff, probably even got death threats, who knows.” “For me, personally, there are certain things that … they have to have a big payoff and I think you have to be in the ring and you have to sign it with blood. When you’re playing with fire with someone who already has a bad ‘track record,’ it’s going to be difficult. If they label him as an unsafe worker and they then do this and it turns out to be true, what else are they gonna do?”

