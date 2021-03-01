Earlier this week, “The Question Mark” Joseph Hudson (aka Jocephus) passed away suddenly.

He had been working for the NWA and a big part of the promotion’s revival under Billy Corgan. Hudson debuted the Question Mark character as the promotion began filming studio shows for NWA Powerrr.

Former NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, paid tribute to the man this weekend at an independent show over the weekend. She shared photos while making her ring entrance in Mongrovian style.