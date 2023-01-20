Thunder Rosa is ready to get back on the road with AEW.

The former women’s champion appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to provide an update on her injury recover, which has kept La Mera Mera out of action since September. After months away she was officially stripped of her championship, with Jamie Hayter now holding the division’s top prize.

Rosa says that she will be returning soon, but just to travel with the roster, as she is still not cleared to wrestle.

Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon. Not to wrestle, but we’re going to be out at AEW and showing face and being around all this stuff. It’s going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)