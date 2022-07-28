Tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite featured Thunder Rosa defending the AEW women’s championship against Miyu Yamashita, who earned the title opportunity by pinning the champ at a recent tournament for TJPW.

The contest was a competitive back-and-forth affair that saw a ton of near falls, but in the end La Mera Mera would pick up the win to keep her reign going. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Miyu says NOPE to the champion's attempt at a strike. #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7Vv5Khwflk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

The strength of Miyu on display with that German Suplex! #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KJUVgHNRnZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

#AndStill!!! Thunder Rosa is still your #AEW Women's World Champion after an incredible match against Miyu Yamashita! #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VL2JKWfJth — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Full results to Fight for the Fallen can be found here.