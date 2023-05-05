NWA issued the following press release announcing that tickets for the 2023 Crockett Cup tournament will go on sale this Monday, May 8th.

Winston-Salem, NC – The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is proud to announce that tickets for the two-day Crockett Cup tournament are going on sale this Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST. The event is set to take place on June 3 and 4 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Fans of the NWA can look forward to a weekend full of high-energy matches and intense competition. The tournament will feature 24 of the best tag teams in wrestling today over two incredible nights of unforgettable action!

Some of the teams on the card include the NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Chris Adonis, NWA World Tag Team Champions Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf ‘La Rebelión,’ Ricky Morton and his son NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton, Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch, NWA United States Tag Team Champions AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews ‘The Country Gentlemen,’ representing Lucha Libre AAA in the tournament are the teams of Octagón Jr. and Myzteziz Jr., Toxin and Arez, and many more to be announced.

24 teams will compete over two nights and the winner will be crowned the 2023 Crockett Cup Champions!

The PPV will stream live on FITE TV and will be available for pre-order!

Fans who purchase tickets to the event will be able to attend a fanfest on each day. Some matches will also take place during the fan fest!

The NWA is proud to announce that we will be working with David Crockett and the Crockett Family for this incredible event. The importance of the Crockett Cup tournament lies in the Crockett family’s contributions to the growth and popularity of professional wrestling during the 1980s and 1990s.

The NWA is also thrilled to be partnering with legendary wrestler Bobby Fulton as the local promoter for this event. Fulton brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, and his expertise will help ensure that this year’s Crockett Cup is one for the ages.

“We are thrilled to bring the Crockett Cup tournament to Winston-Salem, and we can’t wait to see the incredible competition there,” said Billy Corgan, owner of the NWA. “With the help of David Crockett and Bobby Fulton plus our amazing roster of wrestlers, we aim to make this year’s tournament truly memorable and historic.”

“The winning team of the Crockett Cup is immortalized forever as one of the best tag teams ever in the sport of wrestling,” said David Crockett. “I’m also excited to once again work with Billy Corgan and the NWA team to bring this event to life. The Crockett Cup has a special place in wrestling history, and I’m honored to continue the legacy of my family with this event.”

For more information on the Crockett Cup, to purchase tickets or pre order the PPV on FITE TV, visit the National Wrestling Alliance website at www.nationalwrestlingalliance.com.

Card and information subject to change.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE

Founded in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands in the world. In 2017, international recording artist William Patrick Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) purchased the NWA with the intention of reinventing the brand for the modern era whilst honoring the legacy of its heyday in the 1980s. Beginning with the critically-acclaimed Ten Pounds Of Gold docu-series, the NWA has since expanded its programming to include two weekly broadcasts (NWA Powerrr & NWA USA) which are available for free on the NWA YouTube Channel and 6 annual pay-per-views which can be purchase on the FITE TV streaming platform.