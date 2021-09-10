On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Belmont Park, NY at the UBS Arena on December 8th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
Tickets for #AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage at the brand-new @UBSArena on the border of Long Island and Queens on Wed, Dec 8. go on sale TODAY at 10am Eastern at https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k pic.twitter.com/P6vCPzIgdw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2021