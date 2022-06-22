New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing two matchups for the July 5th New Japan Road event, which is the promotion’s final tour of events ahead of their prestigious G1 Climax tournament.

First up…the House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO) will defend the IWGP NEVER Six-Man tag team titles against CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, YOH). Full details on the bout can be found below.

The New Japan Road tour has seen CHAOS’ issues with HOUSE OF TORTURE reignited, as eight man tags saw the two sides trading wins. At YOH’s lead, he, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto have pushed for a NEVER Openweight 6 Man Championship title shot, but just like fans around the world every night, found themselves frustrated at the hands of cheating and Dick Togo’s interference. After Togo again assisted EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and SHO to victory on June 21, EVIL accepted the CHAOS challenge ‘because you are all weak,’ thinking the bout would be an easy one. At the best of times, this would be a significant mistake, and Toru Yano has come up with a plan to help even the odds on July 5!

Then…Toru Yano will face Dick Togo in the rare Dog Cage match. Full details on that bout can be found below.