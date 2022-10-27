Three matches have been announced for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Rampage will be headlined by AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against Matt Taven of The Kingdom.

AEW has announced the following for Friday’s live Rampage on TNT:

* Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Matt Taven

