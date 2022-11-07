Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s show will see ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defend against Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay and Slim J of The Trustbusters. Others in action tonight include Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Athena, Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, The Butcher and The Blade, and others.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:

* Athena vs. Abby Jane

* Abadon vs. Amy Rose

* Tay Melo vs. Trish Adora

* Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom

* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

* QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson vs. Cheeseburger, Logan Easton LaRoux and Rhett Titus

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defend against Ari Daivari, Slim J and Jeeves Kay

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

