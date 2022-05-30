It looks like AEW “Dark: Elevation” will feature just two matches tonight.

AEW has announced that ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez will defend her title against indie talent Mazzerati on tonight’s show.

Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale to become the Interim ROH Women’s World Champion back at Supercard of Honor XV on April 1. She then defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the undisputed champion on the May 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. Since then she has retained over Trish Adora and Hyan in Elevation matches. Martinez will also defend against Viva Van on an upcoming AEW Dark episode.

AEW has also announced Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth for tonight.

Takeshita worked three AEW matches in 2021, but this will be his fifth match this year. He defeated Brandon Cutler and Rhett Titus on Elevation in April and May, was defeated by Jay Lethal on the May 6 edition of Rampage, and then was defeated by “Hangman” Adam Page on the May 18 Wild Card Wednesday edition of AEW Dynamite.

These two Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. You can click here for full spoilers.

It’s possible that other matches will air during Elevation tonight, but the show may also feature highlights from Double Or Nothing to fill the rest of the time.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for full Elevation coverage.

