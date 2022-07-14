Tito Ortiz made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion recalled his brief stint at The Performance Center:

“In 2019, Shane McMahon reached out and said, ‘What do you think about coming in?’ So I went for a try-out. I went and did it. I didn’t think about it, but they wanted someone that is over the top, not crazy, but an eye catcher. I went to the PC and trained with Norman Smiley, an amazing teacher, and learned things that normally take six months to learn. But then nothing came of it.”

