IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR are set to make their NJPW debut as a tag team at the upcoming Music City Mayhem event.

NJPW has announced that FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will team with Alex Zayne to face TJP and Aussie Open at Music City Mayhem during Starrcast V weekend.

FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month, but this will be their first match at a standard NJPW event. As noted, Harwood will make his NJPW Strong singles debut at the upcoming High Alert TV tapings. He will face Rocky Romero that night.

NJPW has also announced that Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) will defend against Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) at Music City Mayhem. Rosser became the second-ever Strong Openweight Champion by defeating Tom Lawlor at Collision In Philadelphia on May 15, whicih aired on June 25. He has not defended the title yet.

A six-man match was also announced for Music City Mayhem with Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura and Fred Yehi taking on Ren Narita, Kevin Knight and The DKC of The NJPW LA Dojo.

Finally, a battle of Time Splitters has been confirmed for Music City Mayhem with Kushida taking on his friend and former tag team partner Alex Shelley. We noted on Tuesday how Kushida issued a challenge to Shelley, and now the match has been confirmed.

NJPW Music City Mayhem is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event will air live on FITE TV at 3pm ET. Below is the updated card:

* No DQ Main Event: Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado (non-title)

* Kushida vs. Alex Shelley

* Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors

* Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defends against Big Damo

* Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura and Fred Yehi vs. Ren Narita, Kevin Knight and The DKC

* IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR and Alex Zayne vs. TJP and Aussie Open

