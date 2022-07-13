IWGP, AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood is set to make his NJPW Strong debut at the upcoming High Alert TV tapings.

Harwood vs. Rocky Romero has been announced for the High Alert TV tapings on Sunday, July 24 at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC.

While Harwood and partner Cash Wheeler captured the IWGP Tag Team Titles at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event last month, this will be Harwood’s first NJPW singles match, and his Strong debut.

NJPW has also announced Kushida and Ren Narita vs. AEW’s JD Drake and Anthony Henry of The WorkHorsemen, JR Kratos vs. Drew Adler, plus John Skyler vs. Lucky Ali.

Below is the updated line-up for the NJPW Strong High Alert tapings on July 24 in Charlotte:

* Finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions

* Big Damo vs. Hikuleo

* TJP vs. Mascara Dorada

* The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. The Heat Seekers

* Clark Connors vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something

* Kushida and Ren Narita vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

* JR Kratos vs. Drew Adler

* John Skyler vs. Lucky Ali

* IWGP, AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Rocky Romero

