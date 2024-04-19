Something or someone is coming to TNA.

Today, the promotion held a press conference to hype up Saturday’s Rebellion premium live event, which takes place from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference ended with a creepy teaser video, similar to The Fiend/Uncle Howdy in WWE, playing at the end.

There was a weird video at the end of the Rebellion press conference. Someone is coming to TNA. #TNAiMPACT #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/eeyYTJCBBf — (@WrestlingCovers) April 18, 2024

Fans have already begun speculating on who the mystery person could be, with guesses including Sami Callihan, Mike Santana, or even the group sANITY. Follow along with Wrestling Headlines for our TNA coverage this weekend.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REBELLION:

TNA World Championship Match:

Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match:

The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) (c) vs. Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander ( w/ Matt Cardona)

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something

Full Metal Mayhem Match:

Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian

Last Man Standing Match:

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann ( w/ A.J. Francis)

Countdown to TNA Rebellion: TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match:

Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) (c) vs. DECAY (Rosemary & Havok)

Countdown to TNA Rebellion: 6-Man Tag Match

ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Myron Reed