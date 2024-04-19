Two more matches announced for AEW Dynasty.
Orange Cassidy will team up with Katsuyori Shibata to battle Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) and Matt Sydal will go one-on-one with Trent Beretta at the event, which takes place this Sunday from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
AEW Dynasty Zero Hour this Sunday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO
Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal
AEW Dynasty Zero Hour this Sunday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO
After vicious post match attacks on both men by Shane Taylor Promotions, Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata will team up this Sunday on AEW Dynasty Zero Hour to face STP's Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty!
AEW World Championship Match:
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
AEW International Championship Match:
Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match:
FTR vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Continental Championship Match:
Kazcuhika Okada (c) vs. PAC
Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)
Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson
ZERO HOUR: AEW Trios Championship & ROH Six-Man Championship Unification Match:
The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c)
ZERO HOUR: Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal
ZERO HOUR: Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty)