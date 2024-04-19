Two more matches announced for AEW Dynasty.

Orange Cassidy will team up with Katsuyori Shibata to battle Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) and Matt Sydal will go one-on-one with Trent Beretta at the event, which takes place this Sunday from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

#AEWDynasty ZERO HOUR THIS SUNDAY! @chaifetzarena | St. Louis, MO After vicious post match attacks on both men by Shane Taylor Promotions, @Orangecassidy & @K_Shibata2022 will team up THIS SUNDAY on #AEWDynasty ZERO Hour to face STP's @Shane216Taylor & @TheLeeMoriarty! pic.twitter.com/j8FZp9PF5r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2024

AEW World Championship Match:

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW International Championship Match:

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match:

FTR vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Continental Championship Match:

Kazcuhika Okada (c) vs. PAC

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

ZERO HOUR: AEW Trios Championship & ROH Six-Man Championship Unification Match:

The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c)

ZERO HOUR: Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal

ZERO HOUR: Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty)