Cruz Del Toro has surgery.

The WWE star revealed on Instagram that he recently underwent surgery for his arm and is now on the mend. He does not share what the surgery was for, nor how long he will be out of action. Del Toro writes:

A special thank you to Dr. McKeon and the team at Birmingham Surgery Center for their care, the surgery was a success. Thank you for your messages of support and good wishes. I will be back soon and better than ever. Like someone said #todayisdayone.

Del Toro currently competes alongside Joaquin Wilde as a member of the Latino World Order. He last wrestled on the April 5th edition of WWE SmackDown, where he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was eventually won by Bronson Reed.