TNT Title Match, Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature an appearance from the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express for tag team appreciation week hosted by FTR. Check it out below.
-Cody Rhodes versus Scorpio Sky for the TNT championship
-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy
-Jurassic Express versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page
-Dark Order versus The Young Bucks
-Special appearance by The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express
Check out the full announcement below.
NEXT WEEK ON DYNAMITE!
We have another stacked card for you!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
