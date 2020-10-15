AEW has announced the following matchups and segments for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

-Chris Jericho and MJF share a steak dinner

-Britt Baker in action

-Private Party versus Dark Order (Silver/Reynolds) versus Butcher and The Blade versus Young Bucks to determine new tag team title contenders

Along with next week’s lineup AEW also revealed that Cody Rhodes will once again defend the TNT championship against Orange Cassidy following their 20-minute time limit draw on this evening’s program.

