IMPACT Wrestling play-by-play man Tom Hannifan recently joined the Putting You Over podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin-related topics, including his thoughts on working at the commentary table with Matt Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English), where he calls the former NXT tag champion one of the very best at his craft. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says working with Matt Rehwoldt at the commentary table is super fun and easy:

It’s a breeze [working with Matt Rehwoldt], he’s the best. We obviously worked a little bit together in WWE on 205 Live if you remember that old chestnut and also NXT UK. He’s so good at what he does. I do not think pro wrestling fans really comprehend how good he is and it’s really cool because he’s doing his thing right now on New Japan STRONG and to see him shift gears because I think New Japan and IMPACT are inherently different products.

How Rehwoldt adapts to the environment, citing his work with NJPW as an example:

So for him to go New Japan and call sport and to still have the ‘Drama King’ persona, all those good things. But then to turn it over to IMPACT, we’re dialing up the entertainment more than New Japan Pro-Wrestling will in that respect. Not the in-ring aspect obviously but, it’s really spectacular and it’s effortless working with him. He’s got so much experience, he’s worked with a who’s who, he’s been on the grandest stage of them all, he understands these moments, he understands these characters so, I love working with him.

