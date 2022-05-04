On the latest edition of the Figure Four Daily pro-wrestling star and current NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Tom Lawlor reflected on his recent war with Jon Moxley at DEFY Wrestling’s Wild Ones this past weekend, which received critical acclaim from fans for being a brutal brawl. Check out the Filthy One’s full thoughts on the matchup in the highlights below.

How the match was a brutal bloodbath:

Two guys beating the sh*t out of each other [Lawlor vs. Jon Moxley at DEFY ‘Wild Ones’]. Blood flying everywhere. I don’t know when the replay will be up on Pluto TV, but if you have a chance and you enjoy professional wrestling and you enjoy two guys — if you enjoy fighting, if you enjoy bloodbaths, if you enjoy horror movies, this may be the match for you. So, when it’s up on Pluto TV, on Pro Wrestling Channel on demand, on DEFY on demand, on whatever it is, give it a shot and check it out. For those of you who are wondering, you are fans, you’ve been watching wrestling for a long time and you know, you like this Jon Moxley character, this Dean Ambrose guy, he is as advertised. I am pretty sure — I am no psychologist, but I think he is some sort of crazy person after dealing with him and wrestling him in this match.

On what it was like working with Moxley:

It’s kind of like, you know, I’m in the back, and we’re going over the match and I’m like, is this gonna be any good? Is this gonna be terrible? Are we gonna be on the same page whatsoever once we get out there? Is this guy just like a wild animal? Is he gonna forget every single thing we’ve talked about back there? What the hell is gonna happen? And yeah, I will say it is like wrestling a wild animal in a lot of ways. You do not know when he is going to strike. He may just attack you at any moment which is not a bad thing in the context of professional wrestling. But yeah, I had a good time. For bleeding everywhere and you know, battering each other, being beaten up. I’m still picking blood out of my beard three days later.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)