Former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer has filed to trademark his ring name.
The former WWE/ECW/TNA star did so on August 28th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
It’s listed for entertainment services. He filed it under his real name, Thomas Laughlin. Here is the description for it.
“Mark For: TOMMY DREAMER™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”