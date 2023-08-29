MLW issued the following press release announcing that the The Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas & J Boujii) will be taking on The Mane Event in tag team action at this Sunday’s taping of Fusion in Philadelphia. This taping occurs on the same night as MLW’s FURY ROAD premium live event that will air on FITE+. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced The Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas & J Boujii) vs. The Mane Event at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

The MLW tag team division has a new entrant: The Bomaye Fight Club’s Mr. Thomas and J Boujii.

Looking to march to the top and collect more gold, this Bomaye Fight Club team is a vicious blend of power and aerial finesse.

J Boujii, the newest member of Alex Kane and Don King’s Bomaye Fight Club, looks to impress and show he has the Bomaye fighting spirit within him, just as he did when battling for his spot in a Bomaye tryout match earlier this summer. In order to do so, he’ll have to combat the momentum of the Mane Event.

The spotlight and future has never been brighter for Jay Lyon and Midas Black, collectively known as the Mane Event.

The greatest show in all of MLW, the duo have made their big top presence felt in the squared circle this year.

Can the showman and the leaping masked lion sink the Bomaye Fight Club’s ambitions in the tag team division?

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match for National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Rickey Shane Page

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

NJPW Crossover!

Kushida vs. Tony Deppen

Sessions by Saint Laurent with Mystery Guest

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Street Fight!

AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Tornado Tag Match!

Second Gear Crew vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

Kevin Blackwood vs. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas & J Boujii) vs. Mane Event

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

Snisky in action!

PLUS: Kushida & Maki Itoh meet and greet!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

