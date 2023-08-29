Road Dogg looks back on one of Becky Lynch’s biggest moments.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the Man’s attack on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018, a heelish move that ended up turning Lynch into a massive babyface superstar, and the kickstart to her journey of headlining WrestleMania. During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg explains why he thought fans were wrong for cheering Lynch back at SummerSlam.

The idea was that Charlotte came in and weaseled her way in and won the title, and kind of stole it from [Becky]. Becky had a title match. So, why — and that’s just where maybe I’m older and I don’t understand, but you don’t just get handed crap around here. So to me, the whole thing was, I thought the fans were wrong. You’re cheering the wrong person here because — what if the Bad News Bears were shaking hands with the team, or whoever, your baseball-playing son is shaking hands saying, good game, good game or your softball-playing daughter, good game, good game and the team that loses just beats the crap out of the person. Do you pop for that, or do you go, ‘Oh my god, what are you doing? That’s horrible sportsmanship.’ That’s what Becky did, and people loved it. It let me know then, like, oh okay. There’s no goodness left at all [laughs]. It’s all Twitter, the world is Twitter. The world is Twitter now.

To this day Road Dogg would argue that Lynch was a heel the entire time despite fans cheering for her.

This is still my stance and I’ll have this conversation with anybody, and maybe I’m wrong, but it’s my belief. Becky was the heel with every move she made, but the crowd ate it up. Yeah, we predicted that they would pop for Becky [at SummerSlam] because Becky’s star was rising. I thought, ‘Well surely they’re going to see that Becky is just a spoiled sport here.’ She lost. I’m sorry, you lost, and then because you lost, you beat me up. You beat up your friend. I can sit here and talk all night about how she should be the heel in this story, but because of society and how the culture is, and I would say wrestling twitter, which leads the conversation a lot of times.

