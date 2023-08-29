Second generation star Brian Pillman Jr. has reportedly signed with WWE.

As we’ve noted, Pillman was first seen training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Thursday, July 13, just two days after he was released from AEW due to his contract expiring. It was noted then how WWE had immediate interest in signing Pillman once his AEW contract expired, and that his Performance Center visit was described as Pillman having something similar to a “get to know you” meeting with the company. It was later confirmed that he had a WWE tryout while at the Performance Center, and that a WWE deal was in place for Pillman and close to being finalized. It was also said that Pillman was planning to move back to Orlando by the end of this month, so that he could then begin his WWE NXT career and report to the Performance Center for full-time training. Another source reported that Pillman was booked to be in attendance at the August 8 NXT TV tapings.

In a update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the 29 year old Pillman officially started under his NXT contract this week.

There’s no word yet on when Pillman might debut on NXT TV, but it was said that there is “no rush” for that. The initial plan is to get Pillman into the WWE Performance Center system and allow him to get his feet under him before moving forward.

Pillman finished out his indie obligations at The Gathering IV earlier this month, with a loss to second generation star Kerry Morton of the NWA. Morton praised Pillman in a post-match speech and said he was about to move on to “bigger battlefields.”

