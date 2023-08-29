Batista is staying busy.

The former WWE superstar narrates and appears in the trailer for the Mortal Kombat 1 video game, which is set to released on September 14th.

It does not appear that Batista is a playable character in MK1, but that can always change. However, John Cena will be a playable character as he appears in the game in his role as Peacemaker. You can read about that here.

Last Friday it was revealed that Dune Part Two, which Batista stars in, has been delayed until 2024 due to the ongoing WGA/SAG strike with the AMTPT. You can read about that here.