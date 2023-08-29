As if this story couldn’t get any stranger, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful revealed on X (Twitter) that CM Punk has yet to be informed about his suspension from AEW following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry from this past Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event. There is no word on if Perry has or hasn’t been told.

Sports Illustrated announced this morning that Punk and Perry had been suspended following an investigation into their backstage incident.

We're told that as of now, CM Punk has not been informed of a suspension by AEW. No word on Jack Perry. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 29, 2023

