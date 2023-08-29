Some good news for AEW after a ton of headlines have been focusing on the drama from the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, AEW President Tony Khan has granted his roster the option to miss the next two Dynamite events so that wrestlers could attend the memorial services of Bray Wyatt. As noted, the Eater of Worlds tragically passed away this past Thursday from a heart attack. He was only 36. Full details about his death can be found here.

There may be some absences on AEW Dynamite either this week or next week — whenever they are. Tony Khan offered the show off to anyone who wanted to attend Bray Wyatt's services. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 29, 2023

Members of the wrestling community continue to mourn and honor the life of Wyatt, including Becky Lynch, who shared a heartfelt story of him during last night’s Raw. You can check that out here.