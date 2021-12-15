Tommy Dreamer gave some pointers for Austin Theory during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Theory has been pushed since being called up from NXT to the main roster as part of this year’s Draft. Most recently, he’s been doing segments with Vince McMahon.

“Yes [I’m a fan of Austin Theory]. He is unproven I feel on the main roster. He was doing an excellent job when he first got called up when he was tagging with Andrade with Zelina Vega.

“I thought he was doing very, very good and then he went to NXT, answered the call in NXT, also became very, very entertaining in NXT, showed different sides of him and I hope we can see different sides of him on Monday Night Raw.

“You’re getting an opportunity, don’t blow that opportunity. Literally, do everything the best that you can, and like I said go above and beyond because they’re interested in you right now. That can change but run with it. It will only change if you mess it up.”