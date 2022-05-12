Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island featured a quarterfinals matchup in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament between Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter, with the winner advancing to the semifinal round at a later date.

After a competitive back and forth Storm managed to defeat Hayter after connecting with her signature Storm Zero piledriver. She will now face the winner of Britt Baker and the Joker, which takes place on next week’s Dynamite. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The spine of #ToniStorm punished on the apron by @jmehyter! Watch #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Zn5lXxLzVn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.