AEW superstar Toni Storm is the cover girl for this month’s Fitness Gurls Magazine. The publication tweeted out the news and shared photos of the former NXT U.K. women’s champion writing, “All Elite’s #ToniStorm graces our latest issue of #FitnessGurls .. Photographed exclusively by #onedopephotographer #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite. Issue on sale tomorrow August 3rd in print and digital.”

All Elite’s #ToniStorm graces our latest issue of #FitnessGurls .. Photographed exclusively by #onedopephotographer #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite 🚨 Issue on sale tomorrow August 3rd in print and digital. pic.twitter.com/DAmF506IKv — Fitness Gurls (@FitnessGurls) August 2, 2022

Anthony Bowens took to Twitter to hype tomorrow’s Dumpster tag team match between the Acclaimed and the Gunn Club, a bout that has been several weeks in the making. Bowens states, “The Acclaimed take out the TRASH Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite.”