Tony Khan Announces New Matchup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a new matchup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Diamante will be taking on women’s champion Hikaru Shida in a non-title matchup following her victory over Ivelisse on tonight’s show. Khan writes, “Congratulations @DiamanteLAX! With her win tonight, she’ll face the AEW Women’s World Champion @shidahikaru in a non-title match next week live on #AEWDynamite. Great showing by Diamante + @RealIvelisse, 2 to keep an eye on in singles action + going into the Women’s Tag Team Cup!”

Stay tuned for more match announcements for next week’s show. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.