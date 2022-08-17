AEW President Tony Khan announced this evening on Twitter that the legendary Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be appearing at tomorrow’s “House of the Dragon” edition of Dynamite.

The Hall of Famer will be serving as the special guest timekeeper for the show, his very first appearance for AEW since they launched back in 2019. Khan writes:

“For tomorrow’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

Tomorrow’s Dynamite takes place from Charleston, West Virginia.