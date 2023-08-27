Tony Khan has confirmed that there was a backstage incident prior to AEW All In going on the air.

As noted, Jack Perry and CM Punk got into a physical confrontation backstage at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view. The altercation stemmed from Punk and Perry getting into a disagreement several weeks ago on Collision, where Perry wanted to use real glass for a segment and Punk instructed him that if he wanted to do something like that he should “wrestle on Wednesdays.”

Perry referenced this during his pre-show matchup against HOOK, where he yelled into the camera “Real Glass Deal With It.” After his match Perry and Punk butted heads backstage leading to the incident. Reports were that Perry bumped Punk, Punk pushed Perry, Perry charged Punk and Punk put him in a choke. Full details of what happened have yet to be revealed.

Khan told the media at the All In scrum that he was aware of the incident, but could not comment on it as it was under investigation.

