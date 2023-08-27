Orange Cassidy’s next challenger for the AEW International Championship has been determined.

Penta El Zero Miedo will take on Cassidy on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the NOW Arena in Chicago. The match was made official at today’s All In media scrum, where Khan introduced Penta as the next challenger for the title.

That’s not all. Whoever wins on Wednesday will then face Jon Moxley for the International Championship at the All Out pay-per-view next Sunday in Chicago.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:

AEW International Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy or Penta El Zero Miedo

AEW TNT Championship:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW TBS Championship:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

The full scrum can be seen below.