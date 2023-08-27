Konosuke Takeshita will battle Kenny Omega at the September 3rd AEW All Out pay-per-view.

The match was confirmed at today’s All In media scrum, where Don Callis and Takeshita were two of the guests on the panel. Tony Khan made the match official on the spot. Takeshita pinned Omega in the six-man tag showdown on today’s All In.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:

AEW International Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy or Penta El Zero Miedo

AEW TNT Championship:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW TBS Championship:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita