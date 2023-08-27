AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed the date and location for the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Full Gear will take place on Saturday November 18th from the Forum in Los Angeles, California. It had been reported that Full Gear would be taking place on the west coast, with Khan revealing the news at today’s AEW All In media scrum. It was also noted that Collision, which normally takes place on Saturday, will happen on Friday that weekend.

Last year’s AEW Full Gear took place from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, an event that saw MJF become the new world champion. Check out the full All In media scrum below.