Tony Khan recently joined TalkWrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the AEW President discussing why he chose Wembley Stadium to host his company’s All In London event this summer.

During the interview, Khan got asked if AEW ever considered running another historic venue, Craven Cottage, over Wembley Stadium. He says that both venues are some of his favorite in the world, but that Wembley had more to offer for the All In event.

Those are two of my favorite places in the world. Craven Cottage is literally a home to me. I would love to do any big event in Craven Cottage. Wembley offered several things that we just couldn’t possibly do at the Cottage. In this case, the load in, logistically at Craven Cottage was going to be pretty much impossible. It would have been really hard to make it a big scale event there based on how challenging it would be load set, the ring, and all the elements for a big wrestling show into Craven Cottage.

Khan would then provide a historical background of Craven Cottage before reiterating that Wembley offered AEW a better setup for their event.

The Cottage was built in 1879. We’ve done a lot of renovation, to say the least, on the riverside in recent years, but Wembley offered us a less challenging load in, and also the ability to sell many times more tickets. We’ve already sold twice as many tickets as we could have sold at Craven Cottage. I really wish that would have come off, but Wembley is also one of my favorite places in the world. This is, to be honest, my first choice of where to do the show, at Wembley Stadium.

All In London takes place on August 27th. On last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Khan announced the tour schedule for their new program, Collision. You can check that out here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)